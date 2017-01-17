Tajani Elected President of European Parliament

Antonio Tajani of the EPP Christian Democrat group was elected president of the European Parliament on Tuesday in a daylong polling series during which he defeated his socialist opponent.

Before the first round of voting, the EPP, the largest group in the legislature, and the ALDE liberals, the fourth-largest, announced a coalition that gave Tajani a big early lead over S&D socialist Gianni Pittella.

He maintained the lead through four rounds of voting.

The battle among the two Italians was won by Tajani on a vote of 351-282.

Tajani's victory gives the Christian Democrats all the biggest jobs in the EU, with Donald Tusk as Council President and Jean-Claude Juncker as Commission chief.