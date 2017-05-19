Tests confirm ID of missing girl from SKorean ferry disaster

South Korean officials say DNA testing on teeth found in the wreckage of a sunken ferry recently raised from the sea has identified a girl missing since the 2014 disaster that killed 304 people.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Friday that testing showed the teeth were from 17-year-old Huh Da-yun, who was among the 245 students from the same high school who died when the Sewol sank on April 16, 2014.

Divers recovered 295 bodies from the ship's wreckage and nearby seas before the government stopped underwater searches after seven months, leaving nine passengers unaccounted for.

Officials on Wednesday said DNA testing on a bone confirmed it was from a teacher who had been missing.