Thai police arrest wanted British drug trafficker

Thai police said Tuesday that they have arrested a British man wanted in his own country on a drug trafficking conviction.

Jonathan Michael Moorby, 47, was detained in a joint operation with Interpol on the island of Koh Mat Sum in the south of the country, said Pol. Maj. Gen. Soontorn Chalermkiat of Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Moorby will face charges in Thailand for illegal entry and holding a fake passport before he is deported, he said.

Moorby had fled Britain last year before a court sentenced him to 15 years in prison for trafficking cocaine and amphetamines, Soontorn said. He was found in Thailand with a fake Belgian passport allegedly bought on the country's black market for about 1 million baht ($30,000).

Soontorn said police located Moorby by tracking his son, who had arrived in Thailand to visit his father.