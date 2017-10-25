Thais bear tropical sun, downpours to witness king's funeral

After enduring relentless tropical heat by day and torrential downpours at night, thousands of black clad mourners are slowly filing into a historic royal quarter of Thailand's capital to bid farewell to King Bhumibol Adulyadej (POO-mee-pon AH-dun-yaa-det).

Some had lined up for a day or two to enter the cordoned-off area that will be the focal point for five days of ceremonies and processions including Bhumibol's cremation Thursday evening.

Mourner Banterng Saeuong says the funeral is the most important event in his lifetime.

He says, "I am happy to stand in the rain or sit under the sun."

Some 250,000 people are expected to line streets for the processions that will be broadcast live.

Bhumibol, who was the world's longest reigning monarch, died aged 88 on Oct. 13 last year.