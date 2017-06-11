Thousands protest in Morocco against corruption

RABAT, Morocco — Jun 11, 2017, 12:23 PM ET
Protesters hold banners as thousands demonstrate against government corruption and official abuse of power in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The protest was one of the largest of its kind for several years and was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's northern Rif region. Banner on the right reads "No to marginalization". (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the Moroccan capital to protest against corruption and abuse of power.

The demonstration in Rabat on Sunday was one of the largest of its kind for several years.

The march was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's impoverished northern Rif region. It has been shaken by protests since the death in October of a fish vendor who was crushed by a garbage compactor while trying to save fish that officials had confiscated.

Protester Fatna Afid said: "We are here for dignity, equality, social justice."