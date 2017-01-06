Busy US-Canada Border Crossing Near New York Reopens

One of the busiest crossings along the U.S.-Canadian border has reopened after being closed for hours as authorities in Quebec investigated a bomb threat.

A spokesman for Canada Border Services Agency tells The Associated Press the crossing received a bomb threat in a phone call around 9 a.m. Friday at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, across the border from Champlain, New York.

Buildings on the Canadian side were evacuated as a precaution and the border remained closed as provincial police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and firefighters searched the area.

Canadian officials weren't saying if anything was found, only that police are investigating.

Southbound traffic in Quebec and northbound traffic on New York's Interstate 87 was diverted to adjacent crossings during the closure.

The crossing opened on both sides around 1:15 p.m.