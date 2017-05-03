Top Filipino official to face questions at UN rights body

A top official in Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office is set to face questions about the country's human rights record on issues such as extrajudicial killings and vigilante justice at a Human Rights Council session next week.

The council said in a statement Wednesday that Menardo Guevarra, a senior deputy executive secretary in Duterte's office, will lead a delegation attending the review of the human rights situation in the Philippines.

The Philippines is one of 14 countries whose records are being examined in the latest session of a process known as the Universal Periodic Review, which looks at all 193 U.N. member states. Britain's was on tap Thursday.

The Filipino government's anti-drug campaign and restoration of the death penalty are among the issues set for discussion on Monday.