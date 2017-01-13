Top Greek Court Starts Hearings on Last 4 Turkish Fugitives

Greece's Supreme Court has started extradition hearings for the last four of eight Turkish servicemen who fled by military helicopter to Greece after last year's failed coup.

In separate sessions this week, Greek prosecutors have recommended rejecting neighboring Turkey's extradition demand for the other four, saying none of the men would receive a fair trial in Turkey.

Ahead of Friday's hearings, the eight cited threats they had received from Turkish officials, and spoke of the dire conditions in Turkish prisons.

In a joint statement to The Associated Press, the men said their families back in Turkey have been victimized, with their wives losing their jobs and health care access and having their bank accounts seized.

All eight deny Turkish allegations they were involved in the July 15 failed coup attempt.