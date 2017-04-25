Top Mexican official calls US border wall a 'hostile' act

Mexico's foreign relations secretary says U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a border wall is an "unfriendly, hostile" act.

Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray said Tuesday that he doesn't think such a wall would accomplish anything. He calls it "a bad idea."

Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for the wall, despite Trump's repeated assertion he will get the U.S.'s neighbor to do so. Videgaray repeated on Tuesday in a meeting with legislators that Mexico's won't pay a cent for the wall.

Trump had requested that Congress provide U.S. funds to begin the wall, but he signaled Monday that he would not insist on it, saying he might be willing to wait until September for the funding.