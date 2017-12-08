US top diplomat, others meet in Paris to support Lebanese PM

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Paris on Friday to voice America's support for Lebanon's "sovereignty, stability and independence," as French President Emmanuel Macron called on Mideast countries to refrain from interfering in Lebanese domestic affairs.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri was also attending the summit of world diplomats in France in support of his country. It is the first major gathering of key nations to discuss Lebanon's future since a crisis erupted following Hariri's shock resignation last month while in Saudi Arabia. Hariri has since rescinded his resignation.

Macron addressed the dignitaries on Friday.

The meeting is a show of support for Hariri following the bizarre resignation, which was believed to have been orchestrated by Saudi Arabia. Lebanon is host to one million refugees from Syria, according to the U.N., and European nations have been dedicated to preserving its stability.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Tillerson would affirm U.S. support for Lebanon's military. She said he would also encourage other nations to do more to constrain Hezbollah and argue that doing so will lead to a "stronger, more stable Lebanon."

Hariri tweeted after arriving in Paris that the meeting will also be important for supporting Lebanon's economy.