Topless Protesters in Argentina Criticize Macho Attitudes

Bare-breasted demonstrators in Argentina are protesting a recent incident in which police expelled topless women sunbathers from a beach under threat of arrest.

Dozens of women and some male supporters protested at Buenos Aires' Obelisk monument and in other Argentine cities Tuesday.

Some had their chests painted with slogans such as "Censor this" and "We are not going to ask you for permission." They criticized macho attitudes and those who would dictate what women can do with their bodies.

Protester Daiana Asquini tells The Associated Press that "we women have the right to the free use of our bodies."

The incident with police happened in late January at a public beach south of the capital.