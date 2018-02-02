Trapped miners in South Africa evacuated after power outage

At least 900 miners who were trapped in a South African mine for more than 24 hours after a power outage have been safely evacuated.

The Sibanye-Stillwater company, which manages the Beatrix gold mine in Free State province, said Friday that the miners will have medical tests and counseling and that it expects the mine to start operating again Monday.

Mine unions and others, however, are expressing concern that there was no functioning back-up plan for evacuation after a storm knocked out power Wednesday night and say the incident reflects continuing safety problems in South Africa's mines.

Company managers and unions say food and water was delivered to the trapped miners while they awaited the restoration of power, which enabled elevators to ferry them to the surface.