Tropical depression forms in Pacific near southern Mexico

A tropical depression formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Wednesday, prompting authorities to issue a tropical storm watch for a coastal region popular with tourists.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an evening advisory that the storm was centered about 120 miles (195 kilometers) south-southwest of Puerto Angel. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving northeast at 2 mph (4 kph).

The hurricane center's forecast said it could strengthen into a tropical storm and approach the coast of Oaxaca state in the coming days.

Heavy rain from the storm was spreading onshore in southern Mexico and there was a danger of flash flooding and mudslides, the center warned.

The tropical storm watch was in effect from Puerto Escondido to Salina Cruz. That stretch includes beach communities such as the Huatulco region.