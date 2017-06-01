Tropical depression takes aim at coast of Oaxaca, Mexico

A tropical depression began soaking southern Mexico Thursday as it headed for landfall in an area of touristy beach communities.

Oaxaca state Civil Protection authorities announced that schools in the entire state were closed for the day. Tourists along the coast were advised to stay inside their hotels.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) west-southwest of Puerto Angel.

It is expected to dump 8 to 12 inches (200 to 300 millimeters) of rain across Oaxaca state with higher local accumulations, threatening dangerous floods and mudslides.

The depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and is moving north-northeast at 6 mph (10 kph). The hurricane center says it's possible it will become a tropical storm before crossing over land and losing strength.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect Thursday for the coast between Puerto Escondido and Salina Cruz.

Authorities already reported two landslides blocking roads in the region.