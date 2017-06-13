Tropical Storm Calvin remnants dissipate over south Mexico

The remnants of Tropical Storm Calvin dissipated over the mountains of southern Mexico Tuesday, dumping more rain over areas already soaked earlier this month by Tropical Storm Beatriz.

Heavy rain was expected to continue through Tuesday night in the mountains of Oaxaca state, whose government opened dozens of shelters.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Calvin was expected to dump 6 to 12 inches (150 to 300 millimeters) of rain across Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas states, with higher isolated accumulations possible, threatening landslides and flash floods.

Oaxaca state closed schools on Monday and again Tuesday in some parts of the state due to potential flooding.

State oil company Petroleos Mexicanos said the storm forced operations to be interrupted at a refinery in Salina Cruz as a safety protocol, and all personnel were safe. National newspaper El Universal published photos of flooding at the facility.

Calvin is the third tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season, which began May 15.