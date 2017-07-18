Tropical Storm Don heads toward eastern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Don approached the Windward Islands on Tuesday as it moved toward the eastern Caribbean after forming in the Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while a tropical storm watch was in effect for Barbados and St. Lucia.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west at 18 mph (30 mph) on Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was located about 350 miles (570 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and 485 miles (780 kilometers) east of Grenada, forecasters said.

The storm's center is expected to move through the Windward Islands and drop between two to four inches (five to 10 centimeters) of rain through Wednesday morning.

An Air Force Reserve crew found the storm small and well-defined but not particularly well-organized. Forecasters said Don is expected to dissipate within 72 hours.