Tropical Storm Jova forms west of Mexico, no threat to land

Tropical Storm Jova formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's west coast, but forecasters said Saturday that it did not pose an imminent threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that the "disorganized" storm was passing about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of the remote Socorro Island and was heading toward the west-northwest, away from land, at 13 mph (20 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were issued.

Jova had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (60 kph) after developing into a tropical storm the previous night.