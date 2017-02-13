Trump talks about trade with South African leader Zuma

U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken with South African President Jacob Zuma about trade ties and stability in Africa.

Zuma's office said in a statement that the two leaders talked on the telephone on Monday afternoon, reaffirming their commitment to building the "already strong" relationship between their nations.

Zuma's office says there are 600 American companies operating in South Africa and strong U.S.-South African trade ties. It says the two leaders discussed working together on multilateral issues as well as "the quest for peace and stability on the African continent."