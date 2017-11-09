Trump unaware as Abe falls in bunker during golf game

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Japan's prime minister said his round of golf with visiting President Donald Trump was a good chance to relax and discuss difficult issues.

It also was an opportunity to display some nimble gymnastics, according to Japan's TV Tokyo.

The television network flew a helicopter over the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Sunday to capture the highly anticipated informal round.

It broadcast a video showing a player identified as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe trying repeatedly to hit his ball out of a steep bunker. As he finally made the shot, Trump began walking away, and Abe ran up the side of the bunker to catch up.

But just as the 63-year-old prime minister stepped up onto the grass, he slipped, making a graceful backward flip down into the sand.

Trump apparently never noticed the flip as he walked away, his back to Abe.

Japanese shared the video widely on Twitter on Thursday.

———

TV Tokyo video: http://www.tv-tokyo.co.jp/mv/you/news/post—143713