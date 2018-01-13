Trump's year: Congress bickers over Russia, Mueller looms

Republicans who spent the early months of 2017 working with Democrats on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. elections have pivoted as the new year begins and midterm elections loom. That is leaving the conclusions of those congressional probes in doubt.

As special counsel Robert Mueller has ramped up his own Russian investigation and brought charges against four of President Donald Trump's former campaign advisers, Republicans have changed focus in their own Russia probes. Multiple GOP-led congressional committees are now investigating the FBI and whether the bureau conspired against the president during the campaign.

The exception is the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has maintained bipartisan comity. But most committees will have trouble deciding how to prevent a repeat of Russia's 2016 interference in future elections.