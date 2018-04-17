Turkey seeks to extend state of emergency for 7th time

ANKARA, Turkey — Apr 17, 2018, 1:13 PM ET
Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, accompanied by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party weekly meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The ruling party The Associated Press
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, accompanied by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party weekly meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The ruling party will evaluate a call for early presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for 2019, made by the nationalist leader, Devlet Bahceli, who suggested Aug. 26, 2018 as a possible date, saying "there is no point in prolonging this any longer." Following a narrowly approved referendum last year, Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential system that consolidates most powers in the hands of the president. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government is seeking an extension of the state of emergency it declared following a failed coup in 2016.

The government submitted to parliament a motion to prolong it three more months following a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday. A vote is expected Wednesday. It would be its seventh extension.

The move comes despite widespread calls for Turkey to end the state of emergency.

A U.N. report last month said Turkey's state of emergency had led to human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions and dismissals, torture and ill-treatment.

The main opposition party accuses the government of misusing its emergency powers to erode democracy and arrest government critics. Its supporters staged sit-in demonstrations Monday across Turkey to demand an end to the emergency declaration.

Comments