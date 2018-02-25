Turkey: Former Syrian Kurdish leader detained in Prague

Turkey's official news agency says Czech authorities have detained a former leader of a Syrian Kurdish political party under an Interpol red notice based on Ankara's request for his arrest.

Anadolu says Salih Muslim, former co-chair of the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, was detained on Saturday in Prague.

Czech police didn't immediately confirm the report.

Muslim was put on Turkey's most-wanted list earlier in February.

Turkey considers the PYD a "terrorist group" linked to outlawed Kurdish insurgents fighting within Turkey's own borders.

The party is the leading political Kurdish force in northern Syria and Muslim remains highly influential even after stepping down as co-chair last year.

Anadolu says Turkey is submitting an extradition request and that a Czech court will decide whether to extradite Muslim or release him.