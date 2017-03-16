Turkey: US secretary of state to visit country on March 30

Turkey's foreign minister says U.S. Secretary of State Rex?Tillerson is expected to visit the country on March 30.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Haber Turk news channel that the top U.S. diplomat was likely to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during the visit.

The U.S. State Department declined to comment on whether Tillerson planned to travel to Turkey.

Tillerson would be the most senior U.S. official to visit Turkey since President Donald Trump took office.

Ties between the two allies were strained in the final months of the Obama administration over demands for Washington to extradite a Muslim cleric who is accused by Turkish officials of orchestrating a failed coup in July.

Ankara is also angered by U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish fighters.