Turkey's Erdogan: Muslim nations to go to UN over Jerusalem

ISTANBUL — Dec 15, 2017, 9:09 AM ET
Recep Tayyip ErdoganThe Associated Press
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Muslim nations of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and appear set to counter it with a declaration of east Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkey's president says Muslim nations will ask the United Nations for an "annulment" of President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the initiative would start at the U.N. Security Council and if it's "vetoed there, we will work within the U.N. General Assembly for the annulment of this unjust and lawless decision."

Erdogan spoke to a rally in the central province of Konya via teleconference on Friday.

His comments followed Wednesday's summit of Muslim and Arab nations — the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation — which declared east Jerusalem the capital of occupied Palestine and urged the world to recognize the state of Palestine.

Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump's Dec. 6 decision on recognizing Jerusalem.

