Turkish Cypriot leader: Fix trust first, peace talks later

The leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots says talks to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus can resume once the island's Greek Cypriot president moves to restore deeply shaken trust.

Mustafa Akinci says Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades needs to publicly admit that legislation making the annual commemoration of a 1950 vote to unite the island with Greece compulsory in Greek Cypriot schools was erroneous.

Akinci said in remarks published Saturday that Anastasiades should also act to rescind the legislation.

Anastasiades said Saturday the legislation was mistaken but added that Turkish Cypriots should not "overreact" because there's no support for union with Greece and there is agreement that Cyprus should be reunified as a federation.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece.