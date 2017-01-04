TV Host in El Salvador Denies Child Prostitution Allegations

A TV and radio personality in El Salvador who was arrested on suspicion of being a VIP client of an alleged child prostitution ring is proclaiming his innocence.

Alejandro Maximiliano Gonzalez says he is not a criminal and he is sure he will go free. In his words: "I am innocent."

Gonzalez is better known as "El Gordo Max," or "Fat Max." He hosts the popular family entertainment show "Domingo Para T2."

He spoke Wednesday, a day after he and three others were detained. They are suspected of paying for sexual acts with minors and face up to eight years if convicted.

Prosecutors say teens age 13 to 17 were tricked into believing they were getting modeling or advertising jobs. Instead the ring prostituted them to broadcasters and businesspeople.