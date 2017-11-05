Typhoon death toll in Vietnam climbs amid widespread floods

A powerful typhoon that rocked Vietnam has killed at least 44 people, left more than a dozen missing and caused extensive damage to the country's south-central region ahead of a summit that will draw leaders from around the world, the government said Monday.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that widespread flooding was reported in the region and more than 116,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged. In addition to the dead, 19 people are missing, including nine crew members of cargo ships that sank off the coast of Khanh Hoa province.

Typhoon Damrey hit Saturday and had already dissipated, but the disaster agency said flooding may get worse as heavy rain was forecast for the region. The area hit includes Danang, which is hosting an economic summit later this week that will be by U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders.

In the ancient town of Hoi An, where spouses of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation were scheduled to visit, residents said they were suffering from the worst floods in decades.

"Our family of six members has to live on the second floor, where we had to move all our belongings," said Nguyen Thi Hong, 70, who has been selling silk products in the town for the past 30 years. "Life was very difficult because there was no electricity and we have to use boats to get around."

Shops in Hoi An, a UNESCO world heritage site popular with tourists, were closed and boats were the only means of transportation in many flooded parts of the town.

Rains of up to 78 centimeters (30 inches) were reported in some parts of the central region over the 24 hours until Sunday evening. Light rains were reported in the region Monday morning.

The typhoon was the second to hit Vietnam in a month.