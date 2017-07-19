Uighur activists say detained students moved to Cairo prison

Activists from China's Uighur community say scores of students from the ethnic minority detained by police in Egypt are being moved to a massive prison complex in Cairo for interrogation by Chinese officials.

Activist Abduweli Ayup says Wednesday some 120 students have been detained this month, with at least 80 still held by Egyptian authorities. Others put the figure near 200.

In a statement, Uighur students say friends inside the notorious Tora prison tell them police are collecting students that had been detained elsewhere and bringing them there.

The broad sweep in Cairo included raids at restaurants, apartments and a supermarket.

Chinese authorities have been waging a wide-scale security crackdown in the Uighur homeland in the western Xinjiang province, which officials say is necessary to curb Islamic extremism.