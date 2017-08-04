UK judge refuses extradition request for Russian businessman

A British judge has refused to extradite a London-based Russian businessman who is accused of organizing the murder of a retail tycoon in his homeland.

Russian officials say Georgy Shuppe arranged the January 2014 murder of Alexander Mineev, who was shot 22 times with a Kalashnikov rifle on the outskirts of Moscow.

Shuppe also is accused of fraudulently taking over assets belonging to Mineev. His lawyers say the case is politically motivated.

Shuppe used to be married to the daughter of oligarch Boris Berezovsky, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berezovsky was found dead in his English mansion in 2013.

District Judge Kenneth Grant told Shuppe Friday that "I have rejected the Russian Federation's request for your extradition."

Russia has 14 days to appeal against the decision.