Day of tears: UK police honor officer slain near Parliament

Several thousand police officers from across Britain lined the streets of London on Monday for the funeral procession of a fellow officer killed in an extremist attack last month.

Constable Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood on March 22 in the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster, Parliament's home.

Two minutes of silence were observed by police throughout the country and by many others to pay respects to the 48-year-old husband and father killed in the line of duty.

London's new police chief, Cressida Dick, said after the funeral that Palmer had represented the "friendly face of British policing" and would be missed.

"I think all of us in policing hope that today's tribute to him gives some sort of comfort to his family," she said.

Police Chief Inspector Neil Sawyer said in his eulogy that the entire force is proud of Palmer.

"As police officers, we go to work every day knowing that we may be called upon to put our own lives in danger," he said. "Police Constable Keith Palmer did just that to protect life and to protect Parliament — and he did not waver — he stood firm and made that ultimate sacrifice in doing his duty. A hero to us all."

Palmer's coffin lay overnight in a chapel at Parliament after special permission was granted by Queen Elizabeth II.

During the funeral procession Monday, it was covered with a floral tribute that read: "Number 1 Daddy."

Some 50 members of his family, including his wife, child and parents, attended the service at Southwark Cathedral.

Masood killed four other victims and wounded scores as he rammed pedestrians on Westminster Bridge with a rented SUV. He was shot dead by police after stabbing Palmer.