Ukraine detains man wanted for 2004 murder of Forbes editor

Ukraine's intelligence agency says it has detained a man wanted for the high-profile murder of an American journalist in Russia 13 years ago.

Paul Klebnikov, the U.S.-born editor of Forbes magazine's Russian edition, was gunned down outside his Moscow office in July 2004.

Many people believed the killing was connected to the 41-year-old Klebnikov's work investigating corruption in Russia.

Ukraine's State Security Service said in a statement Saturday that it has detained a Russian man who was wanted for several slayings, including Klebnikov's. The Ukrainian agency did not identify the suspect.

Three people were charged with the journalist's murder in 2006 and later acquitted. A higher court ordered a retrial for the main suspect, but he absconded before the proceedings could be held.