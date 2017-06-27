Car bomb kills senior Ukrainian intelligence officer in Kiev

MOSCOW — Jun 27, 2017, 9:30 AM ET
Forensic experts examine the wreckage of a car in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Ukrainian authorities say that a senior military intelligence officer has been killed in a car bomb in the country's capital. Police say that the driver of a luxury car has been killed instantly as the vehicle blew up at a Kiev intersection. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

Authorities say a bomb planted under or inside a car has killed a senior Ukrainian military intelligence officer in the country's capital.

Photos from the scene showed the mangled vehicle in the middle of a Kiev intersection. Police say the car's driver was killed immediately and two passers-by were slightly injured in the Tuesday morning blast.

The Defense Ministry identified the victim as Col. Maxim Shapoval of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence. Ukrainian media reported that Shapoval was chief of military intelligence's special forces.

Kiev regional police chief Andriy Kryshchenko tells 112 television channel the unidentified explosive device was either attached to the bottom of the car or planted inside,.

Investigators are treating the explosion as a terror attack but did not immediately say who was to blame.