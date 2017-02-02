2 Ukrainian Troops Killed in Fighting in the East

Two Ukrainian troops have been killed in the country's industrial east as both government forces and rebels reported shelling on their positions overnight, Ukraine's government said early Thursday.

Ten other troops were wounded as fighting in Ukraine's industrial heartland entered its fifth day, the Ukrainian government's press office for the military operation in the east said.

In rebel stronghold Donetsk, self-proclaimed authorities said two civilians were injured Wednesday evening when projectiles hit their houses in Donetsk's north.

Associated Press reporters on both sides of the conflict, which has been raging since 2014, heard salvos of Grad multiple grenade launchers during the night. Both Russia-backed separatist rebels and the Ukrainian government in 2015 committed to cease fire and withdraw heavy weaponry including Grads.

At least 10 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine since Monday and dozens wounded including civilians on both sides of the front line.

Shelling over the weekend damaged water, heating and power supply to government-controlled factory town of Avdiivka, the epicenter of fighting, amid a strong cold snap.

By Thursday, the water supply and heating in the town, which is just miles away from Donetsk, has been partly restored. Avdiivka, however, remains without electricity as workers can't access the areas where the power lines were cut because of sustained fighting.