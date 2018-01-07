UK's May has no concerns about Trump's mental state

LONDON — Jan 7, 2018, 8:12 AM ET
Donald TrumpThe Associated Press
Presidente Donald Trump atraviesa el jardín sur de la Casa Blanca en Washington, 5 de enero de 2018, camino a Camp David para participar de un retiro de líderes legislativos republicanos. En defensa de su aptitud mental, Trump tuiteó el sábado 6 de enero de 2018 que es “o sea, inteligente de veras” y “un genio muy estable”. (AP Foto/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has dismissed concerns about Donald Trump's mental fitness, saying the U.S. president acts in what he sees as the best interests of his country.

A new book by journalist Michael Wolff quotes prominent Trump advisers as questioning the president's competence.

Asked in an interview whether she thought concerns about Trump's mental state were serious, May said: "No."

She said that "when I deal with President Trump what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States."

In the BBC interview broadcast Sunday, May reaffirmed that Trump would visit Britain. She did not give a date, or say whether it would be a full state visit or a lower-key working trip.

