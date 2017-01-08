UK's May Denies Her Government 'Muddled' About EU Exit

Prime Minister Theresa May says she will announce more details of Britain's European Union exit plans in the next few weeks, and denies a former diplomat's claim that the government is "muddled" about Brexit.

May signaled the U.K. is likely to leave the bloc's single market, telling Sky News on Sunday that Britain won't try to keep "bits of membership" once it leaves.

May says she will trigger formal EU exit talks by March 31. But she has refused to reveal details of Britain's goals, fueling allegations that government plans are in disarray.

Ivan Rogers, who resigned as Britain's EU envoy last week, criticized politicians' "muddled thinking."

May insisted the government is "not at all" muddled, and said "I will be setting out some more details in the coming weeks."