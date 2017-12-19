UK's newest, most expensive aircraft carrier needs repair

LONDON — Dec 19, 2017, 6:12 AM ET
In this photo taken on Dec. 7, 2017, a naval officer looks up at the White ensign flag flying at the stern of the navys new flag ship the aircraft carrier "HMS Queen Elizabeth" which was commissioned into the Royal navy, in Portsmouth. The British nThe Associated Press
In this photo taken on Dec. 7, 2017, a naval officer looks up at the White ensign flag flying at the stern of the navy's new flag ship the aircraft carrier "HMS Queen Elizabeth" which was commissioned into the Royal navy, in Portsmouth. The British navy’s newest and most expensive aircraft carrier needs repairs after a faulty shaft seal was identified during sea trials, it was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Richard Pohle Pool Photo via AP)

Interested in United Kingdom?

Add United Kingdom as an interest to stay up to date on the latest United Kingdom news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
United Kingdom
Add Interest

The British navy's newest and most expensive aircraft carrier needs repairs after a faulty shaft seal was identified during sea trials.

Officials say the HMS Queen Elizabeth, which cost roughly 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) to build, will be "scheduled for repair" at Portsmouth.

Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said Tuesday the repairs wouldn't be paid for by taxpayers because contractors who built the ship would be responsible.

A Royal Navy statement says the problem won't prevent the ship from sailing or interfere with the extensive sea trials program underway.

Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month attended the commissioning ceremony of the carrier, which is named after the monarch.

Comments