UK's Theresa May struggles to halt government infighting

British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to discipline her fractious Cabinet after last month's election setback undermined her leadership.

Recent days have seen a string of disparaging media stories about various members of the government, as ministers hoping to replace May jostle for position. They have included alleged leaks of Cabinet discussions, which are supposed to remain private.

May's spokesman said she would remind colleagues at their weekly meeting on Tuesday that "Cabinet must be able to hold discussions of government policy in private."

May called a snap election in the hope of increasing her majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in exit talks with the European Union. Instead, voters wiped out the Conservative majority and left May weakened.