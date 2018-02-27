Nikki Haley: Honduran leader should talk to opposition

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez should increase efforts to establish a dialogue with opposition leaders who claim he stole November elections, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said during a visit to the Central American country.

Haley met Tuesday with Hernandez and stressed that the United States considers Honduras "an excellent friend." She thanked Hernandez's administration for being one of the few countries to back the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

But she added "we know there was anger over the elections" and Washington thinks the two sides should get together to discuss their differences.

Hernandez later announced that "we are ready to maintain a dialogue with the opposition."

The Opposition Alliance Against Dictatorship claims Hernandez stole the Nov. 26 elections.

Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla says voting was marred by numerous irregularities. At least 31 people have died in political unrest since then.

Hernandez was sworn in for a second term in early February, despite a constitutional ban on re-election.

Haley heads next to Guatemala on her Central American trip.