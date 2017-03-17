US, Asia-Pacific allies rolling out F-35 stealth fighter

The U.S. and its Asia-Pacific allies are rolling out their new stealth fighter jet, a cutting-edge plane that costs about $100 million each.

The U.S. Air Force this week hosted allies and partners in Hawaii for a symposium on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Brig. Gen. Craig Wills says the radar-evading plane is replacing the A-10 and the F-16, but represents a "quantum leap" in air combat capability.

The U.S. Marine Corps in January deployed 10 of the planes to a base in Japan. The U.S. Air Force plans to station the jet in Alaska within three years.

Australia and Japan have already taken delivery of some of planes that they are using for pilot training in Arizona