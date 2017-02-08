US Congress Mulls Montana Tribe's Longtime Recognition Bid

The U.S. Congress on Wednesday was scheduled to consider the decades-long fight for federal recognition by Montana's Little Shell Tribe, which would make its 6,000 members eligible for federal government benefits ranging from education to health care.

The Senate Indian Affairs Committee was scheduled to vote on a recognition bill that also would give the Little Shell 200 acres of land in central Montana.

Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray said in an interview that he is cautiously optimistic his people's hopes could soon be realized.

The Little Shell evolved from a group of mixed-blood French and Indian hunters affiliated with the historical Pembina Band of Chippewa Indians.

They have not had a recognized homeland since the late 1800s, when Chief Little Shell and his followers in North Dakota broke off treaty negotiations with the U.S. government, later settling in Montana and southern Canada. Members are scattered across the U.S. Northern Plains states and central Canada, with most living in Montana.

The tribe was recognized by Montana in 2000 but denied federal recognition by the Interior Department in 2013.

Past legislation in Congress calling for recognition of the tribe has been approved at the committee level but never by the full House or Senate.

If Congress again does not act, Gray said President Donald Trump's nominee for Interior secretary, Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, could waive department rules to acknowledge the tribe. Zinke has supported the Little Shell's tribal recognition efforts.

Tribal leaders first petitioned for recognition through the Interior Department in 1978. Gray and other members trace their other attempts back to the 1860s, when the Pembina Band of Chippewa signed a treaty with the U.S. government.

Rules for tribal recognitions were eased in 2015 and a new petition from the tribe is pending with the Interior Department.

There are 567 recognized Native American tribes in the United States.

The bill for the Little Shell Tribe is sponsored by Montana lawmakers Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, and Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican.