US congressional leader Ryan heads to Poland for talks

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to Warsaw to meet with Poland's president and prime minister following the recent deployment of thousands of U.S. troops to the NATO member state.

Both Ryan's office and Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said Friday's talks would focus on economic and security issues.

Szydlo said: "We want our relations with the U.S. to be as close, as intensive, as possible."

The United States deployed a brigade of 3,500 troops to Poland in January and in recent weeks sent hundreds more troops as part of a multinational U.S.-led NATO battalion. The purpose of the deployments is to reassure a region nervous about Russia.

The congressional delegation's trip to Europe also is scheduled to include stops in Britain, Norway and Estonia.