US diplomat arrives for expected rebuke from Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — Aug 12, 2017, 11:58 AM ET
Nicolas Maduro, Diego Molero, Cilia FloresThe Associated Press
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, speaks with Defense Minister Admiral Diego Molero, right, during an Independence Day parade at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, as first lady Cilia Flores stands between them. Peru's government has expelled Molero, Venezuela's current ambassador to Peru, as regional pressure builds on Maduro's government for allegedly trampling on the constitutional order. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

The top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela has arrived to hear what is likely to be a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump's talk of a "military option" to resolve the country's political crisis.

A straight-faced Lee McClenny walked into the colonial government building known as the Yellow House in Caracas on Saturday morning along with other foreign diplomats for a meeting with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. He did not make any comments.

Following the meeting Arreaza is expected to deliver a government statement responding to Trump's remarks, which have been panned by government allies as a dramatic escalation of the country's political conflict.

The United States and Venezuela have not exchanged ambassadors since 2010. McClenny has been serving as charge d'affaires in Caracas since 2014.