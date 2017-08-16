US doctor is struck by bus and killed on vacation in Canada

A Massachusetts hospital group says one of its doctors was struck by a bus while on vacation with his family in Canada and killed.

The chief executive physician at Baystate Health in Springfield said in a statement to The Republican newspaper ( http://bit.ly/2w1m3OK ) that Dr. Michael Plevyak died Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver police have confirmed that a 49-year-old man from Massachusetts was killed after getting struck by a bus that pulled away from a curb. Police say the victim was with his family, and an elderly man and Plevyak's 15-year-old daughter were also injured.

Plevyak lived in East Longmeadow and worked in the hospital's obstetrics-gynecology department.

Chief physician executive Dr. Andrew Artenstein says Plevyak "leaves a legacy here as a beloved physician and educator."

The crash remains under investigation.