US, EU, Japan trade chiefs to meet over steel tariffs

The trade chiefs of the European Union and Japan are holding talks about U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum amid fears they could trigger a broader trade war.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem is meeting Saturday in Brussels with Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer is expected to join the two for broader talks later Saturday.

The EU is seeking clarity from Washington about whether the 28-nation bloc will be exempt from the U.S. tariffs, like Canada and Mexico are. If not, the EU has threatened retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products.

Key U.S. trading partners and businesses have warned the tariffs could backfire, provoking a trade war and hurting allies more than China, their main target.