US Judge Finds That Rwandan Man Was Active in 1994 Genocide

A U.S. federal judge has found that a Rwandan man actively participated in the country's 1994 genocide.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Linda Reade in Iowa on Wednesday ruled that Gervais Ngombwa mobilized and incited members of his extremist party to exterminate ethnic Tutsis.

More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu extremists in the genocide.

Rwanda's prosecution spokesman Justin Nkunsi welcomed the ruling Thursday. He said Rwanda's government has petitioned the United States to extradite the 56-year-old Ngombwa.

Ngombwa, who also has been convicted of immigration fraud, now faces more than 10 years in prison.

During the trial last year, witnesses from Rwanda testified that Ngombwa personally killed several Tutsis and led attackers who killed Tutsis seeking refuge in churches.