Fisherman killed saving whale recalled as longtime advocate

ST. ANDREWS, New Brunswick — Jul 13, 2017, 6:06 PM ET
This 2015 photo frame from video provided by the International Fund for Animal Welfare shows Joe Howlett off the coast of Campobello Island in Canada. Howlett was killed Monday, July 10, 2017, after freeing a North Atlantic right whale that had been entangled in fishing gear off New Brunswick. (IFAW via AP)

Members of the marine community in the U.S. and Canada say a Canadian fisherman who died freeing a whale from fishing gear was a longtime whale advocate who bridged gaps between fishing and conservation.

Joe Howlett was killed Monday after freeing a North Atlantic right whale that had been entangled in fishing gear off New Brunswick. A close friend of his said the 59-year-old Howlett was hit by the whale just after it was cut free and started swimming away.

The New England Aquarium says Howlett was a lobsterman, captain and whale rescue expert.

Chris Oliver, assistant administrator of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries department, says in a statement the agency is suspending whale entanglement response efforts until further notice to review its "own emergency response protocols."