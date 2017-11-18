Vatican: New probe begun into alleged sex at youth seminary

The Holy See says a fresh investigation has been opened into allegations a future priest had sex with a fellow student when they were teenagers at its youth seminary in Vatican City.

The Vatican on Saturday said there were "signals" starting in 2013, some of them provided anonymously, about the case at St. Pius X Pre-Seminary, which serves middle- and high school students.

It said officials at the seminary and the bishop of Como investigated, but didn't find "adequate" confirmation.

Italian journalists recently reported that the older student was 14 years old when he started demanding sex at night from a 13-year-old.

The Vatican says "a new investigation is underway to shed full light on what really happened."

Students at St. Pius X serve as altar boys for papal Masses in St. Peter's Basilica.

This story has been corrected to show the allegations are that the older student was 14 and the younger student 13 when the alleged sex started.