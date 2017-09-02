Venezuela bars opposition activist from traveling to Europe

One of Venezuela's most prominent opposition activists said Saturday that her passport was seized and she was barred from leaving the country for planned meetings with leaders of France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Lilian Tintori posted a photo on Twitter of herself at Caracas' international airport holding a document from migration authorities ordering the seizure of her passport before she was to board an afternoon flight. No explanation was given, but the move comes a day after she was ordered to appear before a judge Tuesday to answer questions about a large sum of cash found in her vehicle.

"The evidence is clear why the dictatorship is stirring the pot against me," Tintori tweeted. "They want to keep me from talking about the humanitarian crisis we are living in Venezuela."

Tintori is the wife of Leopoldo Lopez, who served three years of a 14-year sentence for leading violent anti-government demonstrations in 2014 before being released from a military prison and placed under house arrest in July amid destabilizing protests against President Nicolas Maduro. Lopez's trial and conviction were marred by irregularities and have been condemned by numerous foreign governments and the United Nations.

On Friday, Tintori received notice that she was being investigated after authorities discovered in her car some 200 million bolivars, around $60,000 at the nation's weakest official exchange rate or $10,000 at the widely used black market rate.

She denounced the probe as politically motivated, pointing out in a video that it's not a crime to have cash in one's possession. She said the money was to pay for family emergencies including the hospitalization of her 100-year-old grandmother.

While it's not clear what possible crime Tintori is being investigated for, some government supporters have accused her of using the funds to finance "terrorism" — a term they frequently use to describe violent protests that have rocked Venezuela — although they have presented no evidence.

Tarek William Saab, whom the pro-government constitutional assembly appointed to replace Venezuela's outspoken chief prosecutor after she was ousted recently, said Thursday that her case was under investigation but without providing details. Saab's office said it was also investigating two executives at local Banco Occidental de Descuento in connection with the case for allegedly diverting funds from the bank to benefit themselves and third parties.

Tintori described her planned trip to Europe as "very important."

Pressure is building on the continent's leaders to join Washington in slapping sanctions on Maduro's government and top officials as they move forward with plans to rewrite Venezuela's constitution and consolidate power.

More than 120 people were killed in four months of protests in Venezuela, with the majority of the deaths caused by security forces and pro-government groups, according to the United Nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern this week over what he called the "dictatorship" in Venezuela, lamenting that Maduro is "trying to survive at the cost of an unprecedented humanitarian distress."

There was no immediate reaction from the French government to Tintori's allegations or confirmation of plans to meet with the activist. Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy listed on his schedule a meeting planned for Tuesday with Tintori and the opposition head of Venezuela's congress, Julio Borges.