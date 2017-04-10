Venezuela protesters target Maduro, vow to keep up pressure

Thousands of people in Venezuela's capital are protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, demanding new elections and vowing to stay in the streets during the usually quiet Easter Week.

People marched through Caracas on Monday waving anti-Maduro signs and Venezuelan flags, even though authorities shut down several metro stations.

The protests erupted April 1 after the Supreme Court stripped congress of its last vestiges of power, a decision it later reversed.

In some demonstrations government groups have roughed up several opposition leaders and fired rubber bullets and a previously unseen reddish gas at crowds. One day a small group of young protesters unsuccessfully tried to set fire to a Supreme Court office.

The unrest has left one person dead and dozens injured. More than 100 have been detained.