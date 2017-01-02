Venezuela Searches for Missing Helicopter in Amazon Jungle

Venezuelan teams are searching in the Amazon rain forest for a military helicopter that went missing with as many as 13 people on board.

Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas says the Russian-built aircraft was supposed to have landed in the tiny settlement of La Esmeralda on Friday.

He didn't say how many people were on board, but local media reported the army helicopter was carrying 13 people, including five civilians.

Villegas said eight military airplanes were in the area and would continue their search until the aircraft was located.

